'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Supports Season 4 Villain Irina Following Her Apology

Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen is showing his support to a Season 4 contestant who is making some serious waves. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Jansen shared his support for Irina Solomonova, who has come under fire for her mean girl behavior with co-star Micah Lussier and her treatment towards her fiancé Zack Goytowski before they split. On his Instagram Story, he shared a comment that he left on one of Solomonova's posts in which he hit back against the hatred that the Season 4 star has received.

Jansen's comment read, "I know I'll get a ton of backlash for this. But these comments are honestly absolutely disgusting. Yes what she did was horrible completely. Completely horrible I don't defend it. But seeing most of these comments the hate some of you have is sad." The former Love Is Blind star then chronicled his own experience with backlash. In Season 2, Jansen was engaged to Natalie Lee, but she ended up turning him down at the altar. During the season, he not only faced criticism regarding his relationship with Lee, but he also dealt with comments concerning his relationship with fellow Love Is Blind star, Shaina Hurley.

"My first four eps of my season I couldn't get out of bed and was horribly depressed from the hate and comments," Jansen wrote. "Just because someone f**ked up it's ok to completely ruin their life? I've done a lot of growing and trust me still have plenty. Poke fun sure with some of the scenes but the words I see being used are sad. I promise you there is a better way. No one deserves this idc what you did. She will never grow this way. Take that as you will and I'll take the heat. Love you all."

Solomonova has since wiped all comments from her Instagram post. She has subsequently issued a video apology in which she addressed some of the people whom she "hurt and mistreated" during the season. The reality star said that she apologized to those individuals, namely Goytowski, Lussier, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, and Jackie Bonds. She went on to call her actions "very immature and naive," adding, "Being on the show is like getting a mirror put in front of your face in the sense of seeing yourself from a different perspective and that opened up so, so much for me."

Similar to Solomonova, Lussier has also issued a public apology on social media. She wrote that while she has apologized privately to those she hurt, she wanted to do so publicly, as well. Lussier stated, "An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it. To the viewers I've hurt. I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."