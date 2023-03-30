'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Star Micah Apologizes for 'Emotional Immaturity'

Love Is Blind villain Micah Lussier is offering up an apology. The Netflix personality posted on social media Tuesday for the first time since Season 4 premiered Friday to address the criticism she's faced for how she behaved on the reality series. Lussier, who was 27 at the time of filming, apologized on her Instagram Story for her "emotional immaturity."

"I have apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands," she wrote. "I would like to apologize publicly. An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it. To the viewers I've hurt. I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

(Photo: Micah Lussier)

Lussier and her best friend Irina Solomonova have been called "mean girls" by Love Is Blind fans for bullying the other women in the pods during the first batch of Season 4 episodes. The two women were called out in particular for their treatment of castmate Bliss Poureetezadi, who had also made a connection with Solomonova's top choice Zach Goytowski.

"Just popping in to say, Micah and Irina from Love is Blind S4 are giving a lot of salty mean girl energy and I ain't here for it!" one Twitter user wrote, as another echoed, "The villains of season four Love Is Blind took ZERO time to show themselves. Micah and Irina are the worst kind of manipulative bullies." A third agreed, "Love is Blind really outdid themselves with Micah and Irina this season. They truly might be the worst of the worst."

Both Lussier and Solomonova turned their comments off on their Instagram accounts since Season 4 premiered Friday, a choice Lussier defended as part of her apology. "As to my comments being off: I will turn them on in time," Lussier wrote in her post. "I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with, and I know I can not better myself if I'm more unwell mentally. I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately. I promise to do better in the future." New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 drop March 31 on Netflix.