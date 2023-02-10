'Love Is Blind': Netflix Plotting 2 New Spinoffs

For those who can't get enough of Love Is Blind, a U.K. version is on the way. Deadline reports that per the Netflix UK Twitter account, a spinoff series of the popular U.S. dating experiment show is making its way abroad. "Big News: Love is Blind is coming to the UK" the tweet read, along with a link. The show will be produced by Lifetime's Married at First Sight CPL Productions. The American version is currently produced by Kinetic Content and has spawned three seasons. The show tests viewers who date blindly in "pods" before coming engaged and have juet several weeks before their wedding. After getting engaged in the pods, they meet one another face to face to see if their emotional connection translates into the "real world" once all flaws are revealed. A Brazilian adaptation and Japanese version have already aired. The debut season premiered in 2020 and became popular at the height of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Season 1 birthed the marriages of Cameron and Lauren Hamilton, and Matt and Amber Barnett. Both couples are still married. Season 2 introduced Jarrette Jones and Iyana McNeely – and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl Both couples divorced ahead of the After the Altar special aired. Season 3 also found two marriages, with Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. The After the Altar special will air this month on the streaming giant.

The UK version of the show will be in a similar format to reality series that originated in the country, such as The Circle and Too Hot to Handle. Its unclear when it will begin airing. A version in Sweeden is also coming.

The producers of the show have also introduced another Netflix dating experiment show, The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On. six couples put their love to the test after one person gives an ultimatum for marriage. They swap with other partners and have to decide by the end of the experiment if they'll marry their original partner, date their new partner, or leave single.