Awards Show Broadcast Will Stream on Netflix

In a rare move, Netflix has picked up a big award show broadcast for streaming. Deadline reports that the Screen Actors Guild, or SAG, awards will stream Netflix's YouTube channel this year, but will move to the main streaming service for 2024. The SAG awards were previously broadcast for many years on TNT and TBS but in May it was announced the networks had ended their relationship with the show.

In a statement on the news, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe." Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajari added, "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming to Netflix! Starting in 2024, The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally — and you can catch this year’s ceremony, live Feb. 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel. @sagaftra @netflix pic.twitter.com/GkUh9rHc1s — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

Netflix has been making some big announcements lately, as the streamer has had a number of hits on its hands. Earlier this month, the streamer revealed that Wednesday has been renewed for Season 2, amid its successful Season 1 run. In a video shared last week, Netflix compiled clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. Near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."

In Wednesday, Jenna Ortega (X, Scream) portrays the titular goth culture icon, Wednesday Addams. The show follows the Addams family daughter — and Nevermore Academy student — as she "solves mysteries using her psychic ability." Among the many investigations, Wednesday takes on are many involving murder and a "25-year-old mystery" that involves her own family.

Burton directed the series, marking his first time helming a TV show. The filmmaker is most well-known for movies such as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. Longtime writers and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) serve as showrunners of Wednesday.