‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reportedly on Life Support After Car Accident

Prayers are being sent up for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apple Watts. Multiple reports have surfaced about her sustaining multiple injuries when her car collided with a diesel truck as she was driving from LA to Las Vegas. The reality star’s sister confirmed the news to The Shade Room on Thursday, March 24 amid blogs posting that they’d heard about the incident. Per the sister, Watts was hit, which caused her vehicle to turn over multiple times before she was ejected from the window of her vehicle. She remains unconscious with multiple injuries including a broken spine, fractured skull, and broken arm.

Before Watt’s sister confirmed the news, there was speculation that she was on life support. But, that detail was never confirmed. Her sister did not mention the life support status in her note to The Shade Room.

Watts gained notoriety when she appeared on Season 5 of the VH1 reality series. At the time, she was an exotic dancer trying to segway into the music industry. Before reality television, Watts was a video vixen, appearing in music videos for rappers like Future in his visual for his single Wicked. Watts was also an aspiring print model.

During her time on the show, she explained that she endured a rough childhood growing up in the foster care system in South Central LA. She rose to fame as a stripper, and had a brief stint in pornography under the name “Ms. Apple Bottom.”

Some of Watts’ fans have been sharing encouraging words for her to have a successful recovery. Watts is a mother of three.