'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested on Domestic Violence and Robbery Charges

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" on the show, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 17. The 32-year-old allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole $7,000 from her. This is his second arrest for domestic violence in less than two years.

Harty is facing charges of battery domestic violence by strangulation and attempted robbery by sudden snatching, reports Radar Online. He was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond was set at $5,000, according to jail records WSNV reporter Sheldon Fox tweeted.

Harty was previously arrested in August 2021 for another domestic violence charge, NBC Miami reported at the time. He faced multiple charges, including battery and kidnapping, after he allegedly punched his girlfriend. He was granted a $25,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, in that case, Harty's girlfriend planned to drop his shoes off at his apartment. After the woman tossed Harty his shoes, he allegedly grabbed her, slammed her to the ground, and punched her in the mouth. He allegedly dragged her by the hair and tried to prevent her from leaving his apartment. She eventually escaped and ran to an elevator, according to the arrest report. The woman suffered scratches and bruises.

Harty's attorney, Michael Grieco, claimed the woman was the aggressor. "She just showed up right at his door. We can't speculate how she got in the building," Grieco told NBC Miami. "We have photographs of her footprint on the door showing she was not there for a social call and things went sideways." He insisted there "was no kidnapping" and said his client also suffered cuts and scrapes. He believed surveillance footage would prove Harty was innocent.

Harty also made headlines in 2020 when he sued Tory Lanez over two alleged incidents, reports Radar Online. According to the lawsuit, Lanez "verbally antagonized" and attempted to start an argument with Harty on Nov. 8, 2019, at the LIV nightclub. Harty claimed Lanez punched him and Lanez's security guard assaulted him. Harty also claimed he was assaulted by an employee of Lanez's at a different nightclub about a year later. Harty is seeking unspecified damages. Lanez claimed he acted in self-defense.