'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Star Welcomes Baby

Shay Johnson is a proud new mother. The Love & Hip Hop star, who's starred in both the Atlanta and Miami franchises, gave birth to her first child, a daughter. Johnson's pregnancy came after a long struggle with fibroids. Fibroids are tumors made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that develop in the uterus and cause several side effects, including painful periods, heavy bleeding, and sometimes infertility. Many women have to have them surgically removed. After a successful surgery, Johnson was thrilled to learn that she was expecting. She took to Instagram to announce the birth and reveal the name of her baby girl.

"I HAD A SAFE DELIVERY and @iamshajiyah is perfect!! 6 pounds 15 ounces," she captioned the post. "I'm officially a part of the mommy club …" she captioned the post, featuring pictures of her holding her new child and her grabbing Shay's finger. "This process was emotional but thank you ALL for your support!! Go follow my daughter @iamshajiyah." It appears she had a c-section.

The birth comes a month after she held a lavish baby shower. It was during the baby shower that she announced that Shajiyah would be her daughter's name. "Her name is Arabic and means 'BRAVE.'"

Johnson has been on reality television for years, most famously vying for the affection of Public Enemy member Flavor Flav on the VH1 series Flavor of Love. He nicknamed her Buckeey for her curvaceous figure. Following the show, she appeared in several music videos and worked as a model.

In her time on Love & Hip Hop, she dated rapper Scrappy on and off for several years. She also dated Pleasure P from the group Pretty Ricky for several years. Their relationship also fell apart during filming.

Johnson has been mum about the details of her relationship with the father of her daughter. Despite such, it appears that he was present during the baby shower.