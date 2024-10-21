Blac Chyna Gets Engaged to Derrick Milano in Romantic Onstage Proposal

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano are engaged. The Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, 30, popped the question to the 36-year-old model, who now uses her birth name Angela White, onstage during a Howard University homecoming event on Friday, Oct. 18.

Milano, whose real name is Derrick Gray, took the stage at Howard’s Yardfest concert in Washington, D.C. Friday, where he serenaded his love with Mario’s “Let Me Love You”. As Milano sang to White, he pulled out a ring box, asking her to marry him. Saying “yes” to her husband-to-be, a smiling White can be seen in footage of the moment wiping a tear from her eye.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Milano would later share a video of the proposal on Instagram alongside a touching message to his bride. “She said YES,” he began. “Angela Renee White, I can go on and on about how much you mean the world to me & never get tired of it.”

The music producer continued, “I’ve found so much peace since we’ve met. [And] GOD put us in each other’s lives for a reason [and] for a purpose. Every day with you feels everlasting [and] it is such a blessing to call you my fiancée. I love you so much!” He concluded, “Thank you for letting me love you. [And] thank you for loving me equally. This is what it’s all about.”

White and Milano first began dating in May 2023 and made their relationship public in September 2023. “They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us,” White said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “I know that might sound cliché, but hey, it be like that sometimes.”

The reality TV personality continued, “Being able to be around somebody in your most vulnerable state plays a huge role in a successful relationship. Not to mention how important communication is to express to each other feelings, emotions, [and] honesty.”

Earlier this year, White paid tribute to her man on their first anniversary. “Happy 1 year anniversary [Derrick],” she captioned her since-deleted post. “Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick.”

“Your love, support and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth,” she continued. “Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always.”