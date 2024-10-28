Blac Chyna Returns to Reality TV — But Not on ‘The Kardashians’

Blac Chyna is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. It’s her first stint on reality television since her sobriety journey began. She previously starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Blac Chyna, and Rob & Chyna. The latter was canceled after amid her toxic relationship with Rob Kardashian. She eventually sued the famous family for $100 million, citing interference of contract and accusing them sabotaging her reality television career. The Kardashians came out victorious in the end.

Per an official press release, Chyna’s storyline on Love & Hip Hop: Miami will reflect her new lifestyle and chronicle her “spiritual journey” and how “her dreams as a businesswoman, artist, and cultural force have led her to the magic city, where she’s supporting Grammy® Award-winning boyfriend DERRICK MILANO’s pivot from behind-the-scenes hitmaker to recording artist. With faith as their foundation, the power couple is determined to prove that love, ambition, and spirituality can coexist – even in the spotlight of Miami’s temptation-filled music scene.”

Chyna has kept fans up to date with her life on social media. She’s seemingly ended her longtime feud with the Kardashian family after rebranding herself with her given name, Angela White, and embarking on her new sober lifestyle.

“I feel like time heals everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “People change, situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream,” she added, noting the daughter she and Rob share. “As long as kids are happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent. My kids are really smart,” she explained, also referring to the son she shares with rapper, Tyga. “They have common sense and they’re the sweetest little people, so they’re going to be good in general. I never worry when they go over to the other parent’s house.”

Chyna and Milano recently got engaged. He proposed to her on stage during a performance.