'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Accused of Assaulting Cop, Arrest Warrant Issued

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez is facing charges of battery on law enforcement after she allegedly resisted arrest following her altercation with Big Lex the night of the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III exhibition fight in June. According to The Shade Room, an arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Hernandez on Tuesday, July 25 out of Broward County, Florida.

According to the alleged arrest warrant, which was "issued in the circuit/court in and for Broward County, Florida," Hernandez is facing two charges of "battery on law encforc officer." RadarOnline separately confirmed through court documents that Florida prosecutors filed several other charges against Hernandez, including felony resisting officers with violence, felony battery on law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor battery/touch or strike/cause bodily harm, and a misdemeanor trespass charge. The arrest warrant instructs law enforcement officials to arrest and detain Hernandez if she is found so she can be presented before a judge. The charges listed on the warrant have no bond.

The warrant and charges stem from an incident last month that occurred at the exhibition fight. During the event, Hernandez and Lex, who appeared on her Zeus reality show Joseline's Cabaret, got into a fight that continued even after police arrived at the scene. An arrest report said that after officers first made contact with Hernandez in the backstage dressing room at the event, the reality TV star "exited the bathroom within the dressing room and began to verbally assault law enforcement officers as they informed her that she needed to leave the property."

"In an attempt to calm down the defendant, Victim (1) [redacted name] shouted to her, "Please calm down." The defendant began to verbally assault the victim (w) before throwing a cell phone at him, which struck him in the head. Officers then took the defendant into custody," the report read. "Once in custody, the defendant continuously push, pulled, braced, and tensed all in an effort to prevent the officers from transporting her to a patrol vehicle. Additionally, the defendant attempted to kick officers, while yelling racial slurs at all officers involved."

Amid the latest development in the case, Hernandez seemingly addressed the arrest warrant when sharing the track list for her recently released EP, RACHETERA, on Sunday. In the caption, Hernandez wrote, "even the beat can't catch me," alongside a series of laughing emojis. According to The Shade Room, Hernandez, who previously told the outlet that she "might've went too far" during the incident, is due in court on Aug. 10.