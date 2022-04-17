'Love & Hip Hop': Joseline Hernandez Accused of Assaulting Multiple People

✖

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta staple Joseline Hernandez is at the center of a $25 million lawsuit. TMZ reports that the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess is accused of viciously attacking the stars of her hit Zeus Network reality television series Joseline Cabaret. According to TMZ, four women who competed as dancers on the show claim that Hernandez ambushed them on set. The women claim they showed up in high heels for the reunion show taping, but Hernandez was waiting to attack them. It's not the first time the women have spoken out about the alleged incident and warned that a legal battle was coming.

In March, Amber Ali took to Instagram to speak on the attack. In a video she recorded from her hospital bed, Ali said that Hernandez and her husband Ballistic Beats attacked her and others. "So I have to make sure my ribs aren't broken or bruised, other than that s–t I'm good. Ballistic just ripped my hair off my head. He ripped my real hair out, we gon handle this in court," she stated. She also noted that she'd be pursuing her legal options.

Another woman also claims Hernandez dragged her by her hair and kicked her in the back. A third dancer alleges Hernandez grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Hernandez didn't appear remorseful, claiming on Twitter that she performed a "Mortal Combat" move. She also didn't fear any legal suit because she claimed the women signed paperwork that would prevent them from pressing charges against her or the network.

In the legal documents, the dancers claim Hernandez yelled the phrase "Gucci gang," which they believe was a signal for the attack. They claim Hernandez used the phrase again in a social media post with an image of the shoes she wore during the alleged attack.

Zeus Network released a statement regarding the incident. Despite them believing that it's important to showcase things as they happen as authentically on the show, they maintain they do not condone violence. The show has reportedly been canceled.