Exclusive: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Lifetime’s Newest Show, ‘Love at First Flight’

Traditional wisdom says that if you’re traveling with someone and still love them by the time you return home, you should marry them then and there. Well, Lifetime’s newest reality show, Love at First Flight, is putting that to the test.

Four couples, paired by an expert matchmaker will meet up for a 30-day journey cross-country journey together, during which they’ll be challenged physically, intellectually and emotionally. At the end of the 30 days, they’ll decide whether their adventure stops there, or if it’s just beginning as husband and wife.

Will they come together as a team and find both romance and victory? Or will the travel tear them apart?

Keep scrolling to see which adventurous singles are taking flight for love on Lifetime’s Love at First Flight, and learn a little more about them from their network bios.

Love at First Flight premieres on Lifetime March 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

Alma Lopez

Age: 31

Job: Social Services Case Worker

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

The former beauty pageant contestant traded in her tiara for a job as a case worker for the State of Illinois, but says she’s looking for more excitement and love in her life.

Half Puerto Rican and half Mexican, Lopez says family is important to her, as is keeping up with her fitness routine. She considers herself “strong-willed, loud, affectionate, and blunt” and while she’s ready to settle down with the right guy, she won’t settle for someone who can’t keep up with her.

In Chicago, Lopez ended up dating guys who were either “desperate and needy” or “emotionally cutoff and not ready for a relationship.” In recent years, she’s had four serious relationships, two of which led to proposals. One boyfriend proposed soon after the relationship ended to try and get her back, while another proposed just months after they started dating — and Lopez wasn’t on the same page.



She’s looking for “a man as strong and independent as she is” with his own opinions. He should be confident and be interested in fitness.



Will Lopez find all she could have hoped for in Michael Naccari? Tune in to find out.

Michael Naccari

Age: 30

Job: Accountant

Hometown: Bellmore, New York

The name of the game with Naccari is order and practicality. After Naccari went to school “forever” to become an accountant because it was the most secure job he could think of, he now lives alone in an apartment he prides himself on keeping clean. A family man, Naccari has 10 nieces and nephews and claims he never misses their games and recitals. Naccari can’t wait to be a dad, and is looking for a woman who will be willing to start a family with him.

Naccari has had three serious relationships, with his most recent break-up being in October. He claims that in Long Island, all the girls are clones of each other, and he feels like he’s dating the same person over and over. Now, he’s looking for a woman looking to understand him, is comfortable in her own skin, has a solid value system and would be accepted by his family.

Stephanie Johnson

Age: 30

Job: Singles & The City CEO

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Johnson is an entrepreneur who has been running her own members based social club for single professionals in Texas for the past four years. But while she’s been finding success in her business, she’s not been having the same luck in love. At 30 years old, Johnson is ready to settle down and enjoy the highs and lows of life with a wonderful partner.

Johnson has been in two serious relationships, but she has been single for more than a year now. Her last relationship ended because her boyfriend wanted “a housewife, not a career woman.”

She says she’s looking for a mature, patient, like-faith man “who is a leader and family-oriented.” A man with a gentle spirit, but who also “gets his grind and hustle on.”

Will she find everything she’s looking for in Michael Stewart?

Michael Stewart

Age: 30

Job: Travel club entrepreneur

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Stewart has been having a tough couple of years. A successful travel club franchisee, his mother was recently diagnosed with cancer, and his ex-girlfriend passed away in 2016. This has gotten him thinking about his family and his future, where he thinks something is missing.

Stewart hasn’t had many serious girlfriends, dating frequently but getting involved in “short, superficial” relationships.

“Sex clouds my judgment,” he said. “And it’s not satisfying anymore.”

He is looking forward to meeting someone looking to connect not just on a sexual level, but with a “God-fearing” woman who is business-savvy and beautiful.

Jenna Fortner

Age: 26

Job: Kindergarten Teacher

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Fortner works as a kindergarten teacher in Beverly Hills, where she teaches children being bussed in from across Los Angeles to a charter school. “Vibrant and opinionated,” Fortner says she has no problem speaking her mind, but has been having trouble finding a man, as she doesn’t date much.

Both of Fortner’s serious relationships started out as friendships, which makes sense, as she’s never “actively dated.” Her last serious relationship, which was with her best friend of 15 years, ended after four years in 2016.

She is looking for an “emotionally mature, employed man,” who has ambition, is adventurous and is sweet and caring. Is that man Cale O’Bryan?

Cale O’Bryan

Age: 29

Job: Attorney

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

An outspoken attorney from Indiana, O’Bryan is new to the Texas dating scene, and hasn’t found any luck with dating apps, although he knows he won’t truly be happy unless he can find someone with whom to share his life. In his spare time, O’Bryan plays in several co-ed sand volleyball leagues and is a long-distance runner.

O’Bryan’s first serious relationship was in college, and while the two were inseparable for four years, they grew apart after graduation to focus on their careers. Recently, the two tried to reignite their spark during a weekend in Cancun, but it didn’t work.

His second relationship was last year with a girl whose goals turned out to be too different from his. He is looking for a woman who is career-focused and confident, positive and will challenge him intellectually and physically.

Stephanie Ver Eecke

Age: 28

Job: Wedding Singer

Hometown: Lindenhurst, New York

A wedding singer, Ver Eecke watches people tie the knot all the time, but still hasn’t found love of her own. Ver Eecke “truly believes that love conquers all” and is tired of being alone!



Ver Ecke’s longest relationship lasted seven years and spanned two different cities, but in the end, they just weren’t right for one another. Since then, she has been in two other relationships with the most recent ending when she found out that he was cheating on her. Now, she’s looking for someone that she can “take care of,” who is trustworthy and only wants one woman in his life. Can she find that in Ryan Pinter?

Ryan Pinter

Age: 26

Job: Senior Buyer at General Motors

Hometown: Royal Oak, Michigan

Pinter is a self-proclaimed “die-hard romantic,” and has recently sworn off trying to find women at bars. A self-titled “momma’s boy,” Pinter lives close to his parents in Michigan, and he wants to find a woman as dedicated to family as he is.



Pinter has been in two serious relationships, the last of which was a long-distance romance. He moved back home to be with her, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now that he’s been single for nearly two years, Pinter is looking for a woman he doesn’t have to find on social media.

He is looking for an ambitious woman who likes to travel, but would rather not party.