Shay Johnson of the VH1's Love & Hip Hop reality TV franchise recently suffered a miscarriage. Johnson broke the news via Instagram on Feb. 19, saying she had undergone a dilation and curettage surgery as a result of the pregnancy loss. She shared the update alongside photos of herself with a baby bump.

"I waited to post these pictures," Johnson wrote. "They were taken at the hospital before my D&C surgery. This process was hard but just know I'm in better spirits. My family and friends had my back 100 percent!"

Johnson went on to thank her loved ones for their support during the trying ordeal. The reality TV personality, who is known for appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, hopes to conceive again one day.

"Stay prayed up peeps!" she wrote. "Hopefully God will bless me with another pregnancy!! Kiss to all my supporters. Love Ya!!"