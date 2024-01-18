'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Rasheeda Frost Teases Her Next Big Business Venture (Exclusive)

Aside from Cardi B, there aren't many Love & Hip Hop alums or current cast members who have proven success outside of the show. But if the show were to come to an end, or longstanding cast member of the Atlanta franchise Rasheeda Frost decides to step away from the MTV staple, she would be unaffected. Frost has multiple businesses, including Frost Bistro, an Atlanta eatery; a clothing store called Pressed; another reality series on Philo, her rap music catalog, and she and her husband of 24 years, Kirk, own multiple properties in real estate.

She says it began as just another business opportunity to diversify their income. But real estate is now a passion project for the couple. And it's something she sees herself doing long-term. Fans of the show have watched Frost on a few of her real estate endeavors, but she's more interested in the creative aspect of the business.

In an interview with PopCulture, Frost said her next venture is in the real estate business, but it's not building custom homes. "I'd be interested in going into interior design, and potentially coming out with a cool accessory line. Me and my husband do real estate and as of now, we do own several properties, and also sell properties and different things like that. And that's been something we've been doing for a real long time and something that's kind of like therapy for us, something that we do and enjoy together. I've taken a liking to design and development," she told us. "The hard work and the construction is what I leave to Kirk. And then I come in and do all the designing. So I'm looking forward to expanding on that. And then we also have our own production company and are coming out with a couple of documentaries and some shows and things like that."

