‘Love After Lockup’: Tayler Thinks Chance Is Overreacting After Date Night Ends in Disaster in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tayler and Chance’s date night ends in drama when the Love After Lockup couple returns home to learn that Tayler’s sister Bobbie has a different idea of babysitting than they had hoped. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv show, Tayler is torn between her boyfriend and her twin when it comes to how her three kids are being raised.

Returning home from their night out together, Chance and Tayler are both shocked to see the kids jumping on the furniture with Bobbie nowhere in sight. “So that’s the type of s- that happens,” Chance remarks as Tayler scolds the children, asking them where Bobbie has been all night. Turns out, Bobbie has been in her room for most of the evening, admitting through the door to her sister that she checked on the girls “twice” while their mom was gone.

When Tayler tells Bobbie the girls “ruined the house” and were “being bad” under her watch, Bobbie answers, “Wait, really? … I was out there for a little bit, we were in the kitchen.” It’s not a good enough answer for Chance, who isn’t impressed at how Bobbie’s helping with the kids. “It was really great to get out of the house and have some intimate time with Tayler, but this is bulls-,” he tells the camera. “I’m definitely annoyed with Bobbie right now. If you’re gonna watch kids, like watch the kids. Actually watch them.”

Chance calls a meeting with Tayler and her kids, asking more about Bobbie’s whereabouts throughout the night. “Even if she’s not here checking on you, you know you need to make sure you’re still following the rules,” Tayler reminds her daughters before Chance jumps in, “No, that’s not cool though, because we were relying on her to watch them. …I thought it was cool that we were able to leave and she was gonna watch them, but I can see that we can’t count on that.”

Tayler points out they don’t have a ton of other options for childcare, but Chance counters, “Well apparently [Bobbie is] not an option anymore.” Tayler doesn’t think this babysitting blunder is worth all the energy Chance is giving it. “Chance is overreacting,” she tells the camera, “and I feel like we should have had a conversation about it before he’s telling the children that Bobbie is no longer gonna watch them.”

When Tayler’s daughter reminds Chance that mom’s house means mom’s rules, he answers pointedly, “Well, maybe I need to go buy my own house then. That way when you guys move in there, then I can tell everybody what to do,” before turning to Tayler to ask, “Is that what I gotta do?” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.