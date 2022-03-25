‘Love After Lockup’: Tayler Reveals ‘Ups and Downs’ in Her Relationship With Chance (Exclusive)

Tayler George may be thrilled to have boyfriend Chance with her now that he’s been released from prison, but there’s a “roller coaster” ride ahead for the two on Love After Lockup. Ahead of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv series, Taylor opened up to PopCulture.com about navigating the “ups and downs” of her relationship with Chance as he adjusted to life on the outside after eight years.

Waiting for Chance’s release, Tayler said “the nerves were crazy,” but she was so excited to finally be able to “move on with our lives and be a physical couple.” Going from a romance behind bars to one on the outside isn’t easy, however, especially when Chance and Tayler’s twin sister, Bobbie George, got off to a rough start. The tension between the two didn’t come as a surprise to the mom-of-three, but it did affect her.

“I was definitely concerned about the way Bobbie and Chance were going to get along,” she told PopCulture. “They’re both very blunt…so I was nervous that they were going to bump heads.” She continued that while she tries to “see positivity in everything,” being in the middle of her sister and her boyfriend was not a good place to be. “It definitely felt like I was getting pulled in two different directions – or three because of my kids,” she said, joking that she “pretty much tried to hold on for the ride.”

There’s plenty to come in that ride as well. “There definitely is going to be a lot of ups and downs,” she teased of the rest of the season. “We’re gonna have some good moments and we’re gonna have some difficult ones. …There’s definitely gonna be parts [of the season] that are gonna make me feel uncomfortable.”

She admitted, “Most of the things that I thought were going to be a problem were.” One of those problems was Tayler feeling insecure, which is something the reality TV personality said feels like something you’re “constantly working on” in a relationship where they exist. Reading comments online doesn’t exactly help, and Tayler admitted that while she feels like viewers are getting to see more of the real her as the season progresses, she wishes they would be “more considerate” before commenting and “making people out to be horrible people.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.