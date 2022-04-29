'Love After Lockup': Branwin Reunites With Her Daughter After Years in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Love After Lockup star Branwin couldn't be more excited to reunite with her daughter for the first time in two years, but the 19-year-old isn't exactly thrilled to be meeting her mom's new husband Chazz. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the WE tv show, Chazz takes Branwin to reunite with Arienne but admits he's "pretty nervous" about what she might think.

While Branwin advises him to just "go slow" and "just be nice to" her daughter, it's a bit of an uncomfortable meeting between the two as they pick up Arienne outside of the strip club where she works. "Oh, you close this jacket, oh my goodness!" Branwin fusses after an enthusiastic greeting with her teenager, clad in a bra top and fuzzy jacket. "He doesn't need to see your ta-tas!"

Arienne responds sassily to her mom, who says proudly in a confessional that her daughter is "an exact mini-me." Branwin confesses, "I haven't honestly been involved in very much of Arienne's life. I spent the past 11 years in prison, and she's 19 years old. It's been almost 2 years since we were together. So I'm literally so grateful for every minute we get to spend together."

Arienne agrees, "Seeing my mom for the first time since she's been out, she looks healthy. You can tell in her face, in her body that she's not using, which is really good. I'm really proud of her for that." When it comes to Chazz however, as he runs to grab something after a brief greeting, Arienne tells her mom, "He's short. I didn't expect him to be that short."

Outside of his physical appearance, Arienne brands her new step-dad "OK," admitting, "I didn't really know what to say to him." Branwin assures her, "You can just talk to him normal. I talk to him normal all the time. He's the best guy," but Arienne chimes in, "That you've ever been with so far? Yes. Out of all the guys you could have gone for? Eh." While her mother chides her to "be nice," noting that she's "getting older," Arienne isn't sold on Chazz. "My mom normally goes for like taller, muscular men, also normally not as old," she tells the camera. "So I'm really interested to see how it works out – if it works out." Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.