'Love After Lockup': Bobbie Won't Come Home After Argument With Chance in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Chance is just two weeks out of prison, and already his relationship with Tayler's twin Bobbie has torn the household apart. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Love After Lockup, Chance regrets how he handled his argument with Bobbie as she calls to break some difficult news to her sister about their living situation.

"The other day I got into an argument with Bobbie about how she was babysitting the children. I said some things to Bobbie that pissed her off and she left, and I haven't talked to her since," Chance admits. "After I thought about it I was like, 'Man I totally overreacted.' Bottom line: I was a dick." Since Bobbie left, Chance says he's realized how much Bobbie really did help around the house, and while he tried to reach out to her and apologize, she hasn't responded.

So when Bobbie calls Tayler, Chance takes the opportunity to jump on the phone as well. "So I just wanted to tell you guys, because I know you've been texting and calling and I haven't been responding to you because I didn't really know what to say," Bobbie starts. "What happened the other night really hurt me, so I'm just gonna go stay with a couple of friends for a couple of days. I just feel like us all living together right now maybe isn't such a good idea at this point."

Tayler tells her sister she doesn't want her to leave, and Chance assures Bobbie he does "respect" her. But Bobbie isn't buying it. "I mean, if you respected me, you wouldn't be running your mouth about me like you have," she tells him. "And saying that you want me in the garage and I don't contribute enough is not respecting me. What happened the other night with you was the icing on the cake for me. Like, I know how it is to get out of prison and adapt, but it's no excuse for treating people like that."

Chance confesses he knows he was out of line the other night, but Bobbie reveals it's not just her argument with Chance that's keeping her away. "It's extremely hard to live in the house right now," she tells Tayler, "and it's not just like non-stop fighting between me and Chance, it's non-stop fighting between you two." Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.