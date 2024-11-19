‘About a Boy’ Co-Stars Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult Reunite 22 Years After Film’s Release

Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult have reunited two decades after they co-starred in About a Boy. Grant, 64, and Hoult, 34, both attended the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 and had a laugh together 22 years after their 2002 classic comedy debuted.

The day after the annual award ceremony, Grant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of himself with Hoult outside the Dolby Theatre alongside a throwback photo of the two in About a Boy. While Grant didn’t add any commentary to his post, Hoult responded with the message, “We’re cute.”

Hoult was just 12 when the comedy based on the 1998 novel by Nick Hornsby was released. The Nosferatu actor played Marcus, an odd boy and the son of single mom Fiona (Toni Collette), who blackmails wealthy playboy Will (Grant) into teaching him his suave ways.

Hoult recently reunited with his About a Boy mother Collette for Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2. Hoult plays a juror in a murder trial who fears he may be responsible for the victim’s death, while Collette stars as the Assistant District Attorney prosecuting the case.

Hugh Grant & Nicholas Hoult, “About A Boy” Movie Premiere & Party Held At The Empire Cinema In Leicester Sqaure, London Plus Party At The Saatchi Space. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

“I have such fond memories of About a Boy and how kind and caring Toni was for me then,” Hoult said of reuniting with Collette in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “In the time in between, I’ve watched her in so many wonderful things, and she’s one of the most incredible actresses around. She brings joy, light, laughter and happiness wherever she goes. So, there’s this wonderful feeling of getting to be back in scenes with her and spend time with her.”

Collette told Hoult in the same interview, “To see you as this evolved human and being able to watch him going through [these scenes]. I could see everything in his mind. I could feel the energy of what his emotions were. I felt so proud of him.” She continued, “I was like, ‘My God, look how talented he is.’ It really blew me away. And then we got to hang out. We got to become friends properly, and it’s been a total gift. It’s a treat to come back together again.”