'Love After Lockup': Raydean and Rick Relive Their First Date Amid Kay Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Raydean and Rick are reliving their first date as the Love After Lockup couple tries to figure out how they're going to move forward with Raydean's girlfriend Kay also in the picture. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the WE tv show, Rick takes Raydean to the ice cream shop where they had their first date five years ago while she's on a 48-hour furlough.

After learning that Raydean's relationship with former bunkmate Kay goes much deeper than friendship, Rick admits, "I don't know what the f- to think, but I'm worried." Trying to recapture some of the magic of their first date with a return to the couple's spot definitely takes both the lovebirds back to that day, as the 29-year-old points out the spot where she and Rick, 49, sat during that ice cream outing.

"Before she got locked up, we had three dates, and this is where we had our first date," Rick tells the camera. "I don't know that I'm a hopeless romantic – I'm more about hopeful than hopeless. But I do think that Raydean is smart enough to see what she has in me." Looking back at her first impression of Rick when they met 10 years ago, Raydean admits she thought he was "f-king crazy" initially.

"He always ended up somehow pulling his dick out at every party, like he was crazy," Raydean says fondly. "But he was fun. He lived on the wild side." Trying to balance her relationship with Kay isn't easy, though. "I do love Kay, but I also do love Rick very much," she tells the camera. "When nobody else was around, he was – emotionally, mentally, even financially while I was in prison – and I'm still with him because I love him for who he is."

Previously, Raydean admitted to Rick that Kay was more than just a friend, she was her girlfriend. "Maybe in a sense, I didn't wanna bring up what you would consider an obstacle for you to dwell on and maybe feel like you weren't enough," she confessed earlier this season. "I didn't want you to feel that way." While Rick didn't have a problem with Kay being around as a friend, he told Raydean he wasn't interested in a polyamorous relationship, telling her, "I won't start a family as a triplet." Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.