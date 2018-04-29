‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Says Split From Larry Is ‘Hard’

Theresa Caputo may be “in a good place” with her ex Larry Caputo following their split, but she still says she’s having a “hard” time.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s new episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa opened up about her separation from Larry and shares how her family is doing after the separation.

“So Theresa, how you gettin’ along?” Theresa’s dad asks her in the clip, first release by E! News.

“I’m good,” she says. “There’s a lot of things that I didn’t realize that now I have to do, that I, you know, I guess took for granted that Larry might’ve done. Like simple things taking out the garbage.”

“With him still in California, you know, it’s hard,” Theresa continues.

Theresa’s dad tells her she doesn’t have to worry about it because he’s around to help her.

“I mean look, I know we really don’t talk about it a lot because, you know, it’s hard,” Theresa tells her dad. “But Larry and I are in a good place with each other.”

But she later adds that even though this is something between her and Larry, it’s “hard for everyone” and “affecting our whole family.”

During last week’s episode, Theresa had to deal with the dissolution of her marriage.

“Honestly, I don’t want to leave, and I am just feeling extra anxious,” Theresa said, leaving an auditorium after an appearance. “God knows what I’m going home to. The situation with Larry and I is still unresolved. We’re living separately right now, so we’re just taking it day by day.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she continued. “Let’s get down to the real of it. Am I nervous? Am I scared? Absolutely. So now this next step, I don’t know what that’s going to be, but things just aren’t the same.”

Splitting from Larry after their relationship became more distant has been difficult, Theresa added, but made even more difficult by the feelings they still have for one another.

“I think it would be easier if Larry and I didn’t care about each other,” she said. “But it’s hard when you love someone, when you really don’t want to let go.”

Back in December, Theresa and Larry shocked fans by announcing they had decided to make their split permanent.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

After the initial wave of shock wore off, Theresa addressed her friends and fans on Twitter.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she said at the time. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

Long Island Medium airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.