'Live With Kelly and Mark': Michael Gelman's Daughters Make Rare Appearance for Special Christmas Celebration

Michael Gelman's daughters were part of a very special episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. The long-time executive producer of the morning talk show celebrated the holidays with his two daughters, Jamie and Misha, wife Laurie Hibberd, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The Gelman girls appeared on Live! as part of the show's Holiday Family Cookie Countdown segment. The trio helped the hosts make Canadian maple Christmas cookies, which looked as delicious as ever.

While Gelman himself didn't appear with his girls, the executive producer did take to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him, his family, Ripa, and Consuelos, and they look like a big, happy family. Since Misha and Jamie don't make too many on-screen appearances, it is pretty sweet to see them come together with their mom for the special holiday segment. Not to mention the fact that Ripa is likely close to them, considering how long Gelman has been an executive producer.

In May, Michael Gelman celebrated Jamie graduating Summa Cum Laude from the USC Thornton School of Music. She has been pretty busy in the music business since graduating. She released her debut single, "Just a Kid," in October, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. As for Misha, she seems to just be enjoying life in New York City from the looks of her Instagram. Now, seeing them together on Live!, the sisters look to be doing pretty great, along with their mother and their delicious cookies.

It's unknown if the Gelman girls will be making another appearance on Live! in the new year. The next time they do, however, hopefully, it is alongside Michael Gelman, so they can really make it a family affair. On-screen, at least. Either way, it's sweet to see how close the Gelmans are, and how close they are with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who are definitely like a second family to them.

You never know what could happen in 2024 on Live! with Kelly and Mark when it comes to guests and surprises. Fans will just have to tune in in the new year to see what happens, and watch to see if there will be any more appearances from the Gelman girls, or at least Michael Gelman. While the holidays will soon be over, there are many more holidays coming up. Maybe they can return for a Valentine's Day segment?