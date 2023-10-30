Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Transform Into 'The Golden Bachelor' for 'Live's Halloween Show

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos surprised their Live audience with a transformation into The Golden Bachelor for Halloween. On Monday's show, the morning show hosts — who have been married since 1996 — went all out for their favorite new dating reality series, donning makeup and costumes that age them up quite a few years for their "Golden Bachelor in Paradise" theme. In addition to added wrinkles and gray hair, the couple also rocked some colorful outfits, with Ripa adding a few pieces of jewelry to her look.

Notably, this marks Consuelos' first Halloween as a Live co-host, as he took over after former co-host Ryan Seacrest exited the series in April. The longtime TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Transform into 'The Golden Bachelor' for Live with Kelly and Mark's Halloween Show (Exclusive) https://t.co/m6f5HYNWZL — People (@people) October 30, 2023

"When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day," He continued. "One of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode, the exiting co-host made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff, which was shared in an Instagram post. The daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner," where he began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years." Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show.

He then, quipped, "That's actually a lie," of the latter. Seacrest went on to thank specifically members of the staff, including the show's longtime executive producer Michael Gellman. "You've become a dear friend," Seacrest said. "Thank you for everything you've done to help me succeed over the last six years."