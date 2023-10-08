Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Call out Their Hypocritical Neighbors Live on the Air

The 'Live' husband and wife duo have held a bit of a grudge for over two decades.

It may have been close to 25 years ago at this point, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos clearly can hold a grudge. As they demonstrated on Live With Kelly and Mark earlier in the week, the couple didn't hesitate to call out a pair of neighbors that made a noise complaint about them in 1999.

As the couple detailed, they called the neighbors hypocritical for making the noise complaint over a daytime kid's party. It's nothing controversial at that point, but it is back on the couple's mind because they're dealing with the menace that is pickleball in the neighborhood.

"It's interesting, our neighbors, who, they're fine, out on Long Island, they complained about a Halloween party back in 1999. The party was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was a kids' party," Consuelos said, with Ripa echoing the sentiments. "There was too much 'Monster Mash' playing." He noted that the same neighbors are now daily pickleball players.

"It sounds like you're hitting a broken ball. That's all I hear," Consuelos added. "But we have speakers by their property, and I play the 'Monster Mash' all day long."

Consuelos joined the Live team with his wife back in April after Ryan Seacrest made his exit to the west. Since joining the show, the couple have brought their married hijinks on the air and even celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary shortly after launching the updated daytime show.

The couple has not shied away from revealing a whole lot about their marriage, including their adventures on a nude beach in Greece, their doubts about hosting together and pondering the future where they retire from the show.

They both seem to have settled into their roles on the show, balancing it with their roles at home. With the WGA strike coming to a close, it would seem that the couple will now get back to full speed with their first season together.