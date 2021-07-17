'Live PD' Fans Still Lashing out at A&E Over Cancellation

✖

Live P.D. fans are still lashing out at A&E for canceling their favorite show in the comments on just about every post the network makes. A&E has been active on social media in the last few weeks, trying to remind viewers that it aired the original version of Sexy Beasts, a reality show that is about to be revived on Netflix. A&E's followers have made it clear that they're much more interested in seeing a revival of Live P.D.

Sexy Beasts has taken the internet by storm with a bizarre new trailer featuring people in elaborate makeup and prosthetics going out on dates. Somehow, even that is not enough to distract Live P.D. fans from their quest to see more reality TV law enforcement action. Live P.D. was canceled in June of 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests over systemic racism in American policing. To this day, many people hope to see the show return.

Posts on A&E's YouTube feed about the original run of Sexy Beasts have consistently drawn comments about Live P.D. Most reference the dating show at least a little, but only as a way of comparing it to the cop show. One top comment reads: "Looks like Live P.D. has to arrest this disgrace of a TV show."

"Imagine canceling your moneymaker for this," another person wrote, though in fact Live P.D. and the original Sexy Beasts aired at the same time. A third person wrote: "Got to give credit for you all keeping comments open for people to vent their frustrations, too many organizations and people disable them to hide from any criticism so thank you at least for that, now when is Live P.D. coming back?" "Please just bring back Live P.D.," begged yet another commenter.

According to a report by Deadline, Live P.D. was the most-watched show on A&E and the most-watched show on cable during prime time on Friday nights at the time of its cancellation. A&E's viewership fell by 49 percent following the show's cancellation. The network gave a statement to Deadline to explain the cancellation at the time.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live P.D.," it read. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

A&E continues to air Live Rescue in Live P.D.'s time slot, depicting the dramatic work of EMTs instead. Netflix's new version of Sexy Beasts premieres on Wednesday, July 21.