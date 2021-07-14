Netflix Rebooting Startling A&E Show, and the Internet Is in Disbelief

Social media is in an uproar over Netflix's upcoming revival of Sexy Beasts. The show made a splash with its preview last year, though some may be surprised to hear that it's actually not new. While this is technically a Netflix original series, it's based on a British dating series that aired in the U.S. on A&E.

Sexy Beasts challenges contestants to find love not blindly but through a mess of makeup and prosthetics. It uses movie-grade costumes and effects to turn each of its contestants into an animal hybrid, obscuring their features and sometimes making them startling to behold. The premise did relatively well on the BBC in 2014, and in the U.S. when it aired on A&E. From the looks of it, Netflix's version will be even more over-the-top.

"Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?" asks the Netflix synopsis of the show. "SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!"

The show will start off with six episodes in its first season, all available at once on Wednesday, July 21. For some, it may take that long just to prepare themselves for the visual shock. Here's what people are saying about Sexy Beasts online so far.