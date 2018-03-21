‘Little Women: LA’ Personality Tonya Banks Says She’s ‘No Longer’ with Fiance Kerwin

The Little Women: LA crew is back with the drama this season.

In a sneak peek of the seventh season of the Lifetime reality show, Tonya Banks reveals to her fellow castmates that she’s “no longer in a relationship” with her fiancé Kerwin Johnson, who proposed to her on the finale of last season, and is seen giving him back what appears to be her engagement ring.

“Do you feel like it’s the right decision?” Christy Gibel asks Banks, to which she responds, “I feel conflicted.”

In another scene, Banks tells Kerwin, “I don’t want you to leave,” to which he replies, “This is my life you’re f—ing with.”

Things don’t appear to be going well for Elena Gant and her husband, Preston, with whom she shares twin sons Kairo and Xavier. In the season preview, she is seen telling him that they “need to refinance” their house.

“With the mortgage and kids, I just want to make sure I can afford everything,” Gant tells her husband, later breaking down while telling Jasmine Arteaga Sorge, “I have to provide for my family, and I’m struggling.”

Gibel’s family is also in the middle of drama, after her daughter Autumn tells her mom she is ready to move out.

“Autumn just needs to grow up,” Gibel tells her husband, Todd. “We need to lay down the rules.”

The realtionship between friends Banks and Terra Jolé is also heating up when they get into an argument over Jolé creating her own moscato wine, and the clip ends with a massive fight between Gant and Arteaga Sorge.

As Gant storms off, she says, “I don’t need anyone.”

Little Women: LA cast member Briana Renee is reportedly not joining the cast for season seven.

Production sources said in January that Renee, who has been on the show from its start, chose not to sign back on at the end of season 6. Sources also say that Renee’s divorce from husband Matt Grundhoffer factored into her decision, saying she didn’t want it to play out on camera.

The mom of two filed for divorce from Grundhoffer in January after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking both child and spousal support. The two first separated in November.

Little Women: LA season 7 premieres March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime