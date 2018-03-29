‘Little Women: LA’ Personality Tonya Banks on Ending Her Engagement: ‘I Want to Be Free’

And they’re off again. On-again, off-again Little Women: LA couple Tonya Banks and fiancé Kerwin Johnson split after a brief engagement earlier this season of the Lifetime show, but now the two appear to be ready to move on, separately.

After 30 years of periodic dating, Johnson proposed to Banks on the finale of last season, but in the premiere of the current season, the two decided to call off the wedding, and Banks handed over her engagement ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Things between Kerwin and I have been rough for a while, and last week we finally ended our relationship,” Banks said in Wednesday’s episode.

The show then flashed back to a previous argument between the two, in which Banks said, “Neither one of us is happy,” and “We both wasn’t getting out of the relationship what we expected and what we wanted.”

Despite the end of their engagement, Johnson is still living with Banks, which the reality personality wants to put an end to.

“In order for both of us to be able to move on, he needs to move out,” she said.

But when confronting her ex about the end of their relationship, things turn sour quickly.

“You didn’t try and make this work,” he said. “You did not try.” To the cameras, Banks explained: “Kerwin and I have been on and off for over 30 years and one of the many problems in Kerwin and I’s relationship is communication because he’s very combative.”

Walking away from an angry Johnson, Banks muttered under her breath, “I just want to be free.”

The couple got back into it again when telling their daughter Angelique that the engagement was off. While she wasn’t upset at the news, having warned against the marriage from the start, when she asked for her mother’s engagement ring, things turned ugly when her dad gave her the runaround as to where the sparkler is.

Banks saw things differently, saying, “No one has suffered more from Kerwin and I’s ups and downs than Angelique. So hell, I think she deserves the ring.”

The discussion quickly devolved into a shouting match, and the location of the ring is still no clearer than when they began.

But things might change between the couple.

In the trailer for this current season, Banks is seen telling Kerwin, “I don’t want you to leave,” to which he replies, “This is my life you’re f—ing with.”

Fans will just have to wait and see how this couple works things out.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tonya Banks