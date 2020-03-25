‘Little Women: LA’ Fans Distraught Over Christy McGinity’s Instagram Post Showing Birth Certificate for Daughter Who Died 2 Weeks After Her Birth

As fans of Little Women: Los Angeles may have heard, tragedy struck star Christy McGinity recently. According to PEOPLE, McGinity’s two-week-old daughter, Violet Eva Carazo, died on Friday. McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, welcomed Violet seven weeks prematurely on March 6 and she weighed in at only 3 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 15 inches long. Upon hearing the news, many of McGinity’s fans have flocked to one of her recent Instagram posts, which featured Carazo signing their daughter’s birth certificate, in order to send the couple their condolences.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels,” McGinity and Carazo told PEOPLE on Monday. “We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.” A rep for McGinity previously confirmed to PEOPLE that her daughter was born on March 6 at seven weeks premature. At the time, a rep for the Little Women: LA star told the publication, “The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time.”

Following the news of Violet’s passing, fans have commented on one of McGinity’s recent Instagram posts in order to share some kind words amidst this incredibly difficult time.

So Sorry For Your Loss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy McGinity (@lilchristyrocks) on Mar 15, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

In McGinity’s Instagram post, Carazo can be signing the birth certificate for their daughter. Following the news about Violet’s death, numerous fans have responded to the post to tell the couple that they were sorry for their loss.

“I am so sorry to hear the devastating news,” one fan commented.

Devastating News

“Christy I just heard the devastating news about your baby girl,” another fan commented on McGinity’s Instagram post. “I am so sorry. I am sending my prayers to you and your family. R.I.P. to your baby girl.”

Thinking Of Them

Many fans responded to the post to write that their thoughts and prayers were with McGinity and her entire family during this time. As one fan put it, “Our hearts, thoughts, prayers are with you.”

Condolences

“My condolences to losing your sweet baby girl,” yet another fan commented on the post, adding prayer hands emojis in the process. “Prayers to you and your love.”

Praying For Them

Like many others, one fan commented to write that they were praying for McGinity upon hearing the news of her daughter’s passing.

“I can not imagine what you are going through at this time!” they wrote. “I’m praying for you guys!!!”

An Unimaginable Loss

“I’m so sorry for your loss I can’t imagine what you are going through,” another Instagram user commented, which is in line with what many expressed to McGinity. “Sending you hugs and prayers.”

Sending Positive Energy

“I’m so sorry Christy you don’t deserve this,” one user wrote, adding that they are “sending you love and positive energy.”