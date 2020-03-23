Little Women: Los Angeles star Christy McGinity's daughter, Violet Eva, died on Friday, the reality television star revealed on Monday. Violet was just two days old and was born seven weeks premature. The baby was born on March 6, measuring 15 inches long and weighing only 3 lbs., 15 oz.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," McGinity, 42, and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo told PEOPLE on Monday. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

On March 13, Carazo shared a photo of the couple with Violet to mark her one-week birthday. At that time, Violet was still in a neonatal ICU.

"Happy One Week Old Birthday to our Baby Girl Violet," he wrote. "Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life. We love you so much!"

"The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time," McGinity's rep told PEOPLE after Violet was born.

McGinity and Carazo announced the pregnancy in September 2019 by sharing a photo of Carazo kissing McGinity's baby bump. Her due date was originally in April.

"I’m so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing," McGinity wrote at the time. "Good things come to those who wait. Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020."

In the weeks before Violet's birth, McGinity shared with fans that things were not going well. On Feb. 17, she shared photos of her baby bump, asking fans to pray because her contractions started too early. "She is not ready. Please pray that contractions stop," she wrote. On March 1, she thanked her boyfriend for taking her to a Ghirardelli story after "a rough few weeks."

McGinity joined Little Women: LA in 2014. She is also mother to daughter Autumn and son Trenton from a previous marriage.

In January, The Blast reported McGinity finalized her divorce from Todd Gibel. The two were married for almost five years and met while filming the Little Women pilot. Last year, she filed to annul the union, claiming they never consumated their marriage.

Little Women: LA finished its eighth season last summer. The premiere date for Season 9 has not been announced.

Photo credit: Lifetime