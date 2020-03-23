'Little Women: LA' Fans Reach out After Christy McGinity's Daughter Dies 2 Weeks After Birth

On Monday, PEOPLE reported some tragic news regarding Little Women: Los Angeles star Christy McGinity. The publication reported that McGinity's two-week-old daughter, Violet Eva Carazo, had passed away on Friday. Both McGinity and her boyfriend, Violet's father, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, welcomed Violet on March 6 with the child being born 7 weeks premature. Upon hearing the tragic news, McGinity's fans have flocked to social media in order to send her their condolences.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels," McGinity and Carazo told PEOPLE on Monday. "We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated." The news of Violet's passing comes only a couple of weeks after the reality star welcomed her daughter into the world. At the time, McGinity's rep released a statement to PEOPLE about the premature birth of her daughter, telling the publication, "The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time."

Following the news about Violet's death, fans online have reached out to McGinity in order to send some kind words her way.