‘Little Women: LA’ Cast Gets in Touch With Their Sexy Side During Dominatrix Class

The Little Women: LA ladies are getting their kink on! The ladies stepped out of the glamour of Los Angeles and into the dungeon during a dominatrix class during Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime show.

After Tonya Banks called off her engagement with longtime boyfriend Kerwin Johnson earlier in the season, the newly single woman is ready to spice things up in her sex life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kerwin and I used to get real wild with our sex life, but toward the end, it got real vanilla,” she tells the camera. “Now that I’m single, I think it’s time for me to learn some new tricks. So I decided to take the girls to a dominatrix class.”

She continues: “Let’s face it, they all could use a little boost in the bedroom. You’re welcome husbands.”

Jasmine Sorge is the first of her castmates to arrive in the dungeon, which is filled to the brim with paddles, whips and chains.

“Before I met these girls, I was pretty conservative,” Sorge tells the camera. “But after hanging around them, they are showing me to let my freak flag fly. [Husband Chris] is working so much, so we have little time for sex. So hopefully I can learn a few things to give him something to think about while he’s on the train.”

The women get the class started with a lesson on spanking, with Christy Gibel offering up her behind for the dominatrix demo.

“I have no problem with whips and spanking in the bedroom, but I’m usually the one who is giving the spankings,” she tells the camera. “And I gotta say, this feels pretty good.”

After everyone has a turn being both the dom and the sub, things get a little off the rails for some less sexy, more goofy fun.

At the end of the lesson, the dominatrix who has been teaching and wrangling the women offered up a nugget of wisdom.

“I know it gets a little intimidating sometimes in here, but it’s just about owning your sexuality, your fantasy. It’s what you want to do,” she said.

And even though the experience is definitely a new one for the women, they all took the walk on the wild side well.

“I like getting out of my comfort zone,” Terra Jolé tells the camera. “And this definitely took me out of my comfort zone.”

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime