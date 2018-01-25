Briana Renee Quits ‘Little Women: LA’ Over Divorce Drama

Little Women: LA cast member Briana Renee will not join the cast for season 7, TMZ reports.

Production sources say Renee, who has been on the show from its start, chose not to sign back on at the end of season 6. Sources also say that Renee’s divorce from husband Matt Grundhoffer factored into her decision, saying she didn’t want it to play out on camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Renee is reportedly using the time off from the Lifetime reality show to focus on herself, her kids and her music career.

Production has reportedly started with the other six personalities, and the show is not looking to replace Renee.

The mom of two filed for divorce from Grundhoffer earlier this month after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking both child and spousal support. The two first separated in November.

Renee also filed for a restraining order against Grundhoffer last month, according to TMZ, stating in court documents that she was verbally abused by her ex at least twice, with him calling her a “c—” and a “worthless b—,” threatening to take their 1-year-old son, Maverick.

Renee also claimed that her ex is frequently drunk and threatens violence when he is.

In April 2017, documents obtained by TMZ say he threatened to “kill everyone in the house” and in June, he implied he was going to kill himself.

The television personality also said in the documents she found messages between Grundhoffer and another woman, including “sexually explicit and disturbing” descriptions allegedly involving “bestiality and proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of sex acts with Grundhoffer’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship.”

A judge granted Renee a restraining order for her and their son.

Renee confirmed her separation from Grundhoffer on Instagram in November.

“After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#ProudMama” and “#LifeHappens.”

Grundhoffer’s infidelity has frequently been a subject on Little Women: LA and they tried to fix their relationship during Couples Retreat episodes. But in recent interviews, it became clear that Renee had enough.

In an April interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Renee said they have had a “rocky” marriage.

“That we do… And unfortunately we have had major lows, and we try to build back up again and it takes time,” she said. “Marriage is always work. I’m not going to sugar coat anything. We have had a rocky marriage.”