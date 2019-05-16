‘Little Women: Atlanta’: The Cheeks Accuse Ms. Juicy of Giving Them the ‘Runaround’ in Exclusive Clip

Ms. Juicy may be a major player in the Atlanta music business, but Little Women: Atlanta stars Emily Fernandez and Bri Barlup don’t think she’s giving The Cheeks their fair due.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Emily Fernandez and Bri Barlup sit down with Juicy to talk what’s next for their rap duo after they picked up and moved everything to Atlanta for a shot at stardom.

When Juicy admits she’s been “super busy,” Emily shadily adds, “Yeah, I know. We haven’t talked much,” adding that they’ve been waiting on her call for what seems like too long.

“What you waiting on me for?” Juicy asks, to which Rightcheek responds, “We were just expecting after our last conversation a little more progression, like in regards to promotion and things happening and moves and stuff like that.”

Bri chimes in that with the music video they had planned to do, the silence on Juicy’s end is particularly concerning. But after Emily throwing up roadblocks when it came to working with the Tiny Twinz at the last Street Execs meeting, Ms. Juicy is understandably confused as to where this attitude was coming from.

“Emily best not be trying to blame me for where they at,” she fumes to the camera. “The last time I checked, she’s the one getting in the way of their progress. Pregnancy? Check. Pissing people off? Check. Making a music video to a song you don’t even have the rights to? Check. Now how in the hell is that my fault? Check.”

“It seems to me like you’re just giving us the runaround,” Bri tells a shocked Juicy, who defends herself, saying that just because the duo hasn’t heard about any finalized deals doesn’t mean they’re not in the works.

“You just think that because I’m doing stuff on my own that I’m not doing it for you,” she insists, “but no, no, no, it don’t work like that. I can do two things at one time.”

With things getting heated, Bri admits to the camera that even she sees where Emily might have put them at a standstill.

“I don’t blame Juicy entirely, because Emily f—ed up for everyone,” she confesses. “Maybe Juicy’s putting us on the back burner because Emily burned all our bridges with Street Execs.”

But Emily clearly doesn’t see things that way, calling out Juicy for not moving “fast enough,” despite getting a “pretty damn good” percentage of their makings in the contract.

“Excuse me?” Juicy says as the clip ends. Is this the end of The Cheeks in Atlanta?

Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

