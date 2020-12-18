'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Hits Back at Critic of Grandson Jackson Being on Farm

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff was quick to respond to an Instagram troll who criticized him for allowing his grandson, 3-year-old Jackson, inside a chicken coop on the family farm. Roloff's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was close by in the video. The Instagram troll suggested Jackson was "scaring" off the chickens. Roloff and his ex-wife Amy Roloff have shared often photos of Jackson, the son of their son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff, at the farm and are often criticized for some perceived wrong move.

Back on Sunday, Roloff shared a video of Jackson in a chicken coop while Chandler collected eggs and brought them to Roloff. "Jackson and ChaCha are finally getting fresh eggs from their little Bantams," Roloff wrote, adding the hashtags "fresh eggs," "yum yum," and "healthy living." Most fans thought the video was cute, but one person suggested Roloff did not know what he was doing. "If you want eggs, stop letting Jackson scarring [sic] the crap out of those chickens," the troll wrote, reports InTouch Weekly.

"The life lessons he's learning (being comfortable with our farm animals) is far more important to us than a few egg cycles," Roloff wrote. "We have plenty of eggs to eat and local giveaways... But only one chance to allow Jackson to be a youngster."

This is not the first time Roloff or Amy have dealt with trolls criticizing their grandparenting skills with Jackson. Back in July 2018, fans criticized Amy for sharing a photo with Jackson on a "mule" vehicle, as it did not look like Jackson was wearing a seatbelt. In May, Roloff was criticized for referring to Jackson as his "favorite" and not sharing photos of their granddaughter Ember Jean, the daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff.

"I know things are tough right now... but please dig deep and try with everything you have to stay positive," Roloff wrote in response at the time. "I hope you're well and staying safe. Not just find something nice to share on the internet and you'll be all set! [By the way]. Spent the morning with On FaceTime today with Ember. She’s doing just fine. Thanks for asking."

The Roloff family was shaken this week after Roloff and Amy's son Jacob Roloff revealed on Instagram he was molested as a child by an LPBW production staffer. Roloff told his son he was "very proud" of him for speaking out. TLC, which airs LPBW said it will "work cooperatively with the authorities" and is committed to "supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."