'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Says She's 'Struggling' Amid Daughter Lilah's Health Scare

Tori Roloff is admittedly having a tough time with some of the more difficult parts of motherhood. The Little People, Big World star, who shares 3-year-old son Jackson and 11-month-old daughter Lilah with husband Zach Roloff, opened up about her emotional state on Instagram Wednesday, revealing she has been "struggling to accept [her] world right now."

Acknowledging she is "in a very privileged position" and "not the only one struggling" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the TLC star wrote alongside a sweet selfie with Lilah that the last few months have felt pretty dark. "I've been struggling coming to terms with how long this mess has gone on and how I still see no light at the end of the tunnel. I've been struggling with the guilt I feel for my kids — especially Lilah," the 29-year-old continued.

While Tori didn't explain what exactly has been happening in her own house, fans of the TLC show watched Tori struggle with Lilah's health after she was diagnosed with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be far more serious for children with dwarfism. "We've had some pretty rough stuff hit our house the last two months and I struggle with having to attend doctors or medical appointments alone," Tori wrote of having to handle health problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Without my teammate by my side. I struggle sharing my life when sometimes it doesn't feel authentic because our world is so upside down and backwards right now."

Tori concluded with the hope that others who feel the same way can read her words and not feel so alone in their struggles. "We're not alone. I get that," the reality personality wrote. "I thank the Lord every single day that my family is here and healthy. Maybe I'm sharing also to not feel alone. Some days can feel so clouded by what's truth and what's fear. My truth is God and because God is with me I will not be afraid. But I can still vent about it on Instagram right?"

Earlier this month, the Little People, Big World star admitted that being a mom to two kids with dwarfism has made her "hypersensitive" when it comes to their health. "Having a diagnosis, I was kind of like, 'Okay, I can relax again because it's not hydrocephalus,' thank the Lord," she told the camera. "But then we went in to see [the doctor] and he was like, 'Don't relax' — like, 'No, no, no. You need to make sure you're on this and watching it.' So that piqued my nerves again a little bit because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we're not out of the woods yet.'"