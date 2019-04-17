‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Calls His Parents’ Drama ‘Emotionally Exhausting’

Little People, Big World stars Matt and Amy Roloff have gone back and forth with disputes since their divorce, and it’s affecting more than just Roloff Family Farms.

In Tuesday’s episode of the TLC series, son Zach Roloff admitted he tries to stay out of everything surrounding his mom and dad’s relationship troubles for his own sake.

“The farm has drama attached to it, and my mom and dad are drama,” he confessed to the camera. “I’ve learned that as I get older, it can be very emotionally draining to get wrapped up in their roller coaster.”

As for how he deals with their feuding over the future of the farm, he explained, “I kind of stay out of my mom and dad’s thought processes with the farm.”

“I don’t wanna get caught in the middle of it,” he shrugged. “It’s their deal.”

Earlier this season, the 28-year-old did admit that whatever happened with the future of the farm, he would be sad to see where he grow up be sold off over his parents’ relationship difficulties.

“It’s going to be a sad, sad day if we sell the farm, but also it’s been a great thing for the last, you know — just because it goes away doesn’t mean that negates all the greatness we had with it,” he told the camera

“I love my dad, but my dad doesn’t feel like the family appreciates it,” he added of his feelings on selling the plot of land. “We don’t feel like he includes us. It’s his way or the highway. So, it’s been like a sour point too between the family.”

It’s not like Zach doesn’t have enough going on in his life, with him and wife Tori working to raise son Jackson, 13 months at the time of filming, while also juggling a new puppy named Murphy.

Also in Tuesday’s episode, Zach and Tori witnessed their firstborn begin to walk around, way ahead of schedule for a child with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as his dad.

“Jackson is way ahead of where I was at this time,” he said. “Jackson’s just like a completely different baby than I was. It’s so fun seeing your kid advance and learn something new.”

For someone who only learned to walk around 2 years old, Zach continued, “Jackson is killing it, being a dwarf and everything. He’s just doing his thing, developing along nicely and hitting all of his milestones.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

