‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Sonogram Photo of Baby No. 2

Tori Roloff is continuing to celebrate her pregnancy, documenting the milestones for her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram Story on July 10, the Little People, Big World star shared two separate sonogram photos: one of her and husband Zach Roloff’s first child, son Jackson, and another of their baby on the way, a little girl set to arrive this fall.

After tying the knot in front of nearly 200 guests outside on the Roloff family farm in July of 2015, Roloff and her husband had welcomed their son on May 12, 2017, baby Jackson weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches long.

On May 13, the couple revealed that their family of three would be expanding with the addition of a baby girl come November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” the couple shared the news. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Unfortunately for Roloff, her second pregnancy hasn’t been as easy as her first. In a candid post to Instagram earlier this month, she shared with her 1 million followers how this pregnancy has been “harder” on her.

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

“But for all those women out there-pregnant or not- you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what. I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today,” she concluded. “So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”

Thankfully for Roloff, she is not going this pregnancy alone, as Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy also announced that they are expecting their second child.