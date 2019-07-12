‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Opens up About Possible Dwarfism With Baby No. 2

Always candid with her fans, Tori Roloff is continuing to open up about her “harder” second pregnancy as she and husband Zach Roloff countdown to the arrival of baby No. 2. Taking to her Instagram Story earlier this week, the Little People, Big World star revealed whether or not her little girl on the way will inherit dwarfism, a gene that runs in the Roloff family and which each of her and her husband’s children have a 50 percent chance of inheriting.

“So everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” Roloff said in a video after fans’ curiosity was piqued when she shared a side-by-side photo of Jackson’s sonogram image and her baby girl’s sonogram image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way,” she continued. “We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”

“They do track dwarfism from 24 weeks to like 32-ish weeks,” she added. “That’s when we found out with Jackson, but it’s never a diagnosis until they’re born.”

After announcing that they were expecting their first child back in 2017, the couple had admitted that they were anxious about their child inheriting the dwarfism gene.

“It’s a big deal. It is scary. No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what,” Roloff said during an episode of their TLC series. “here are certain things that come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

And while Jackson did inherit the trait, Roloff said during an Instagram Q&A in October that she doesn’t put her son “in bubble wrap” because he “has to learn to navigate his world.” She added that although the diagnosis was scary at first, she has “the best resources at the palm of my hand and I was fortunate enough to have some background knowledge.”

Roloff and her husband married on the Roloff family farm on July 25, 2015 after having met years prior when Roloff worked on the Roloff’s farm and spent the 2010 pumpkin season picking squash with Zach. In 2017 they welcomed son Jackson, and on May 13 of this year, they announced that they were expecting their second child together. The baby girl is set to arrive this November.