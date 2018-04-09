Tori Roloff Melts Hearts With Latest Photo of Jackson

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff is back at it again with another photo of her son, Jackson that is melting the hearts of her fans and followers.

Roloff took to Instagram on Thursday to share a tender black and white snapshot of her all smiles with son, Jackson in an image captured by Monique Serra Photography.

“What is essential is invisible to the eye. It’s only the heart that can see rightly,” Roloff captioned the tender image alongside a blue heart emoji.

Fans took to the comment section to express how the image not only melted their hearts, but left them in awe due in part to the cuteness and tender moment captured most beautifully between mother and child.

With Jackson getting bigger in just about every photograph, the TLC personality has been sharing the absolute sweetest images of her 9-month-old Jackson Kyle for months now. This past February she took to the network to share images that she said were, metaphorically, the end of her.

“Okay I’m dead,” the 26-year-old wrote of the two snapshots. “If this doesn’t break the internet I don’t know what will. We are so blessed by this friend. God is soooooo good. How he thought we deserve this fella is something I will never comprehend. Love you so much mister.”

Prior to sharing the darling snap of Jackson, Roloff shared another set of images with Baby J enjoying his “first official snow” at home, while decked out in some pretty sweet threads from Childhoods Clothing and GAP.

“There wasn’t enough snow to go romping, but J still enjoyed his first official snow at home!” she wrote.

Roloff has been open with fans on social media with just about everything that motherhood entails, and a post she shared about motherhood before the holidays was no different.

In the Dec. 21 Instagram post, Roloff opened up about a lie that had her “upset” that makes the rounds on social media. Sharing an image of her son with husband, Zach, Roloff posted a lengthy message alongside the tender snap.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and TV, and even in person has me a little upset…,” she began. “I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid. I think this is such a lie.”

The first-time mom, who loves spending time with her son, Jackson says she has “found life” after having a child.

“I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose,” she said. “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway).”

She adds that having a kid is “honestly a gift I know I don’t deserve from God.”

“Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!” she concluded.

