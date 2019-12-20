‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler ‘Working on’ Celebrating Holidays With Jacob and Molly

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler are “working on” spending the holidays with all of the Roloff children this Christmas. After Chandler shared a sweet photo of she and Roloff with his son, Zach and his wife Tori with their two kids Jackson and Lilah, one follower questioned if they had intentions of spending the holidays with Jacob and Molly as well.

“When will you celebrate with Jacob and Molly,” a fan asked according to In Touch Weekly. Chandler replied, “We are working on that …. their gifts are ready.”

That wasn’t the only comment that sparked notice among her followers. Another commenter was trying to compliment Chandler by calling her a “great grandma” to Jackson and Lilah. However, because there has been tension between Chandler and Roloff’s ex-wife Amy Roloff since their divorce, she quickly gave a response to that.

“I am careful not to call myself their actual ‘grandma,’ but I love them just the same,” Chandler said.

Amy and Roloff were married for 27-years before getting a divorce in May 2016. Now, Roloff is in a happy relationship with Chandler, although they have no plans of saying “I do” anytime soon. On the flip side, Amy is already engaged and happier than ever with fiancé Chris Marek.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled,” she told PEOPLE in an interview. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek and Amy announced they were getting married back in September, after he proposed to her just one day after her birthday at her favorite restaurant.

As for Amy and Chandler’s relationship, it’s reportedly not the best. In Amy’s book A Little Me, she claimed that Roloff and Chandler were “more than friends” when Chandler worked on the Roloff’s farm. But they have learned to put their differences aside when it comes to certain family gatherings.