‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Celebrates Daughter’s Big Milestone

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is sharing a significant milestone that her daughter Ember just celebrated. On Instagram, Audrey posted photos of Ember from her first day of school. The adorable snaps even featured a fun photobomb moment from Audrey’s young son, Bode. Audrey shares Ember and Bode with her husband, Jeremy Roloff. The couple is also expecting their third child in November.

Audrey posted several photos of Ember posing outside their house with a sign that read, “Ember’s First Day of School.” The sign also showcased her age, 4, and the date, Sept. 14. Ember’s first day of school look saw her donning a pink dress, brown cowboy boots, and braids. Alongside the photos, Audrey wrote, “Excitement was at an all time high in our house this morning!”

Audrey also pointed out that her son made an appearance in the photos. As Ember was posing with her first day of school sign, Bode made sure to make a starring turn in the photos, too. Bode could be seen peeking out from a window alongside the house’s front door. Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the little one’s antics. Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis even wrote, “It’s little brothers Scrunched up face in the window behind her that does it for me!”

While Audrey and Jeremy’s oldest child is growing up, they’ll soon have another Roloff to raise. In July, the couple revealed that they were expecting their third child together. The pair shared that their little “tiebreaker” will arrive in November. Audrey and Jeremy got married in 2014. They welcome their first child, daughter Ember Jean, in September 2017. They would go on to welcome son Bode in January 2020. A few months before Audrey and Jeremy shared that they were growing their family. The mom-of-two posted a special message on Instagram regarding motherhood. On Mother’s Day, she issued a moving message to the mothers in her life.

“Mother’s Day was so sweet this year celebrating with my mom, mother-in-love and the little blessings who made me a mama,” she wrote at the time. “I’m so grateful for all the things my mom has taught and continues to teach me. Life doesn’t come with a manual instead it comes with moms [winky face emoji] And my mom has been far more than a manual for me. She is a ‘nonesuch’ and a beautiful example of all the things I desire to be as a mom.”