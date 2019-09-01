‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Major Update on Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Tori Roloff is enjoying the home stretch of her pregnancy. The Little People, Big World star shared an update with fans about how she is doing at 26 weeks with baby No. 2 with husband Zach Roloff. She took to Instagram Stories Saturday and opened up about some of the ups and downs of pregnancy in a Q&A.

One fan asked Tori how she’s feeling as she is close to reaching her third trimester.

“It’s been better these days. Baby girl is sitting really low so she’s making my hips and hip flexors ache pretty bad,” Tori wrote on her Stories, as first reported by InTouch.

Another fan asked how Tori’s second pregnancy compares to her first with son Jackson. “Complete opposite,” Tori wrote. “Jackson was a breeze compared to this pregnancy. I could have had it way worse.”

One common pregnancy symptom Tori seems to have skipped this time? Food cravings.

“I actually haven’t really had any [cravings] this pregnancy. I had stronger aversions in my first trimester but since then my appetite has been pretty normal,” Tori wrote on social media.

Tori and Zach announced they were expecting their second child on May 13, revealing they were expecting a baby girl. Since then the reality television personality has been open about the difficulties she has faced during her pregnancy.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions,” she said when asked if her pregnancy had “been easier or harder” so far. “I’ve got all the symptoms this time.”

The TLC star admitted to fans at the time she had been dealing with body image issues during her pregnancy, leading to an outpouring of support.

“Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“You all are so fricking sweet,” she added. “I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Things took a turn for the better in week 20, she later revealed, sharing an update with fans on social media that she was “feeling a lot better now than I did in my first trimester.” Tori and Zach’s baby girl is due in November.