‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Admits She’s ‘Adjusting’ to New Home After Leaving the Farm

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff recently admitted that she’s still “adjusting” to her new home, after leaving the Roloff family farm. Over the weekend, Roloff took to Instagram to share a selfie with her lovable pup, and commented on how the two of them are taking to their new place. “Hello Saturday! A new house is something both Felix and I are adjusting to. Getting to know a smaller backyard, which is nice, living in a neighborhood, that’s pretty cool too, meeting some of the neighbors and working on making the house a home. Furniture being delivered soon, closet being set up and wondering how I want to decorate it. That will be fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Dec 28, 2019 at 9:48am PST

She went on to write, “Let’s face it, the farm will always be the farm, no comparison, but a new house in a new neighborhood will have its own adventure and it will take time to get use to it and 2020 will be another interesting year. Felix and I will hopefully be ready. Life moments and more opportunities to #gather.”

Concluding her post, Roloff asked her followers, “So anyone else have experience helping a furry friend get adjusted to new surroundings? Any helpful hints/tips?”

One fan replied to Roloff’s inquiry, offering, “Patience and time, it recently took our dog about six months to finally settle at our new home. He’s a pretty anxious guy, though. Same routines as much as possible, and maybe calming treats to help in the adjustment.”

“Just make sure he has lots of affection. Animals, especially dogs are social animals. He might be missing his friend. Maybe another doggie, or kitty? Congratulations on your move . Enjoy your home!!” another exclaimed.

“Everytime we have moved (7 in the last 20 years) we always take our dogs on several walks around the neighborhood a.s.a.p. going on the same path each time so if they get out they know exactly how to get home,” someone else commented. “Good luck in your new home!”

“Maybe hiding little toy or snacks throughout the house randomly will make him feel excited about his new surroundings. It will give him a positive new experience in his new home. Congratulations on the new home!” one more fan wrote.

“I took each of my dogs over to our new house individually before we moved in, so they could sniff and explore. They adapted pretty quickly, but they still aren’t used to walking in this larger neighborhood yet,” a final fan suggested.

