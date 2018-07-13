Amy Roloff Fans Come to Her Defense After Posting Controversial Photo With Grandson Jackson

The Little People, Big World Roloff family loves sharing photos of Zack Roloff’s son, Jackson. But each time they share to social media, they’re met with criticism from trolls — and the photos shared by Amy Roloff on Tuesday were no different.

Roloff shared a quartet of photos showing herself with her adorable grandson at the family farm. “What a fun weekend watching Jackson for a little bit. Jackson rode the ‘mule’ [with] Grandma and we saw daddy working on the tractor. Our little farmer boy,” my wrote.

Some of the early reactions to the post were negative with many asking questions like, “Why is he not in a car seat or strapped in?” or “Wow… no helmet?” One user went so far to call Roloff “careless.”

However, the negativity has been drowned out with positive comments from fans who defended Roloff’s right to have fun with her grandson.

“He is adorable. Those beautiful eyes,” one person wrote, while another added, “Love that. You go Amy enjoy those grandkids. I am not fortunate enough to have any so glad when others do.”

“Lucky grandma,” another fan wrote. “He is a city (sic) pie… Love these moments.”

As InTouch Weekly pointed out, some of the early negative responses accused Roloff not putting Jackson in a car seat. Others noted that the photo actually shows Roloff and Jackson inside an ATV, not a car.

The Roloff family has posted photos of Jackson on farm equipment before, specifically of him sitting on a tractor. They are so used to the critics that Jackson’s mother, Tori Roloff, preemptively told fans she would never put her son in danger when she shared a new photo earlier this month.

“Before I get ripped apart in the comments please take into consideration my husband and I would never put baby [Jackson] in harms way. Kthanksenjoy,” Tori wrote.

In April, Tori shared a photo of Jackson and his father sitting on a lawnmower. Even though it was not running while the photo was taken, fans blasted the couple. Tori later amended the Instagram caption, adding, “GUYS. THE MOWER WASN’T ON.”

Jackson was born in May 2017. Like his father, he was born with achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism.

Earlier this week, Zach’s brother, Jeremy Roloff, announced he will no longer be appearing on Little People, Big World, along with his wife, Audrey Roloff. However, Tori assured fans she and Zach will continue starring on the long-running TLC series about their family.

“We’re not going anywhere!” Tori told fans on Instagram.

Last month, Roloff and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, announced that their show officially became the longest-running family-focused reality TV series in TV history. Little People, Big World debuted in March 2006 and TLC has produced over 300 episodes.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff