‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Blasts Trolls After Latest Admission About Family Dog Murphy

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is blasting trolls after her latest admission about their family dog Murphy. According to In Touch, Roloff shared some photos and video in her Instagram Stories thread that showed the family had gone camping and took Murphy with them. “Today we learned that Murph can swim,” she wrote in one photo. “Here’s a pic of Murphy clearly saving Zach and not the other way around,” Roloff wrote in another. One more photo that she shared revealed Murphy watching Zach from the shore, and a caption read, “This is how he spent the rest of the afternoon. I guess we know who his person is.”

She then must have remembered the issues she’s had in the past with user trolling her over the family’s relationship with Murphy because the reality TV star added a follow-up message to the haters.

“Before I get the hate and told how irresponsible I am with our dog … there were like three guys wading in the water (which was up to their waist) ready to grab him if his head ever went under (which it did not),” the 28-year-old added. “Murphy is a brute!”

Notably, this is not the first time that Roloff has had to hit back at trolls for criticizing her over Murphy.

Back in June, she dropped a series of Instagram Stories that directly confronted some comments she’d been getting about how she and Zach handle Jackson and Murphy playing together.

“I have gotten a lot of feedback on how we let Jackson play with Murphy and I feel like I just need to clear something up,” she wrote. “Please know that I am VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals. Murphy LOVES Jackson and often times engages him in play.”

“He is also very protective of J and I know in my bone of bones he would do nothing to hurt J on purpose,” she added. “(The occasional knockdown happens but that’s life with a 120-pound uncoordinated teenager.) … We know Murphy would never hurt Jackson. So that being said let them be best buds. Kthanksbye.”

