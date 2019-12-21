‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Spoils Grandson Jackson With Extravagant Christmas Gift

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff might have just won a best grandpa award after the Christmas gift he gave grandson Jackson, the son of Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff, on Thursday. Roloff gave the adorable 2-year-old his own pint-sized truck, and based on his big grin, Jackson loved it. Jackson is also a big brother now, since his parents welcomed daughter Lilah Ray on Nov. 19.

“[Tori] snapped this photo of Jackson lovin’ his Christmas present from grandpa and Chacha,” Roloff wrote in the caption. “It’s a big hit! I definitely asked permission from his mom and dad before spoiling him with his own jeep. They gave the nod…. So grandpa went all in.”

As usual, Roloff included his hilarious hashtags. This time, he wrote “love seeing this kid smile,” “grandpa knows what is best – sometimes” and “but not always.”

“That J smile says it all,” Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, wrote in the comments.

Roloff’s followers also loved the present for Jackson.

“You were born to be a grandpa,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“Oh my goodness!!” another wrote. “Too cute!!”

“I tremendously enjoy seeing your love for your beautiful grandchildren,” another fan typed. “I remember the feeling and there is nothing like it.”

“Look at his face,” one fan chimed in. “Says it all.”

While Tori did not post a photo of Jackson in his truck on Thursday, she shared a different kind of adorable photo. Thursday marked Lilah’s one-month birthday, so Tori shared a photo of Lilah wearing a dress next to a month marker.

“This sweet thing is one month old today!” Tori wrote. “No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!”

Lilah has grown two inches since she was born, and “loves” bath time, according to Tori.

“Overall Lilah has been a pretty easy going girlsie,” Tori added. “She’s worked her way into our family flawlessly and we are just enjoying our time with her so much!!”

Tori also thanked fans for their support, adding, “Thank you all so much for your words of encouragement and just loving our family through this new and exciting season of life! We love you Lilah girl!!”

Roloff is also grandfather to Ember Jean, the daughter of Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff. Audrey is now pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Earlier this week, Ember was rushed to the hospital after her fever spiked. Ember was diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus.

