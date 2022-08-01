'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff's Dad Ronald Has Died

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his family are in mourning Monday. His father, Ronald James Roloff, died Sunday evening. He was 84. Ronald's death comes almost exactly a year after Roloff announced his father was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Ronald "peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening," Roloff wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his father. "Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and inspiration to many. He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that!"

Ronald's wife of 63 years, Roloff's mother Peggy, was by his side. His family read his favorite Bible verses, Roloff wrote. His last words included telling Roloff how proud he was and reciting the Bible verse John 14:2-3. "My Father's house has many rooms; Jesus said. I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am," the verse reads.

"What a man and a life well lived," Roloff wrote. "Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! love love to all!"

Ronald and Peggy were featured in Little People, Big World Season 1, reports InTouch Weekly. However, the couple rarely appeared in subsequent seasons. One of their recent appearances came in the 2018 episode "Four Generations of Roloff," in which they drove from California to Oregon to meet Zach and Tori Roloff's son Jackson. Ronald and Peggy also starred in a Season 21 episode where they joked that Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, should have a double date with Roloff's ex-wife Amy Roloff and her now-husband Chris Marek.

Roloff's parents rarely appeared on his Instagram page. When he shared a photo with them in July 2021, it was to share sad news. He asked his fans for prayers because Ronald needed chemotherapy treatment for CLL blood cancer. His mother also needed physical therapy after a bad fall.

However, when Ronald and Peggy appeared on Roloff's Instagram page in June, it was for a good reason. They visited him and Chandler in Arizona and saw Top Gun: Maverick together. "So nice to have them living down here so close to us," Roloff captioned the picture. "Celebrated father's day early with both my folks and Caryn's folks. Sorry. didn't take any photos of that... We were all too busy being in the moment."