Matt Roloff Asks Ex-Wife Amy to Avoid One Thing for Family Farm Wedding on ‘Little People, Big World’ Special

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek married in August, and fans will finally see how it all went down in less than two weeks. TLC will air a special episode of Little People, Big World titled Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, as announced early Thursday. In a preview clip for the special, Roloff’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, warned her to avoid becoming a “bridezilla” ahead of the nuptials.

In one scene, Roloff and Marek asked Matt if they could still have the wedding at Roloff Farms in Oregon. “Is your offer of letting us do the wedding on the farm… is the offer still good?” Marek asked Matt. “As long as you don’t become Bridezilla, we’ll be fine,” Matt joked in response. Elsewhere in the preview, Roloff noted that she never saw herself dating again after her divorce from Matt in 2016, but then she met the “most amazing man.” The preview also included clips from recent Little People, Big World episodes that showed Amy and Marek’s relationship blossom.

Roloff, 56, and Marek, 55, married at Roloff Farms before 146 guests on Aug. 28. The ceremony and almost everything leading up to it were all filmed by TLC cameras. “With their wedding less than four weeks away, Amy & Chris still have a substantial to-do list,” the network said in a press release Thursday. “Amy accepted ex-husband Matt’s offer to hold the wedding on Roloff Farms, but he’s building a new barn right next to the spot where they’ll be exchanging vows and they’re worried it won’t be finished in time.”

The special will show Roloff worrying about the renovations at the farm, as she hopes her wedding doesn’t take place in a construction zone. She also heads off on a girls’ trip with her bestfriends. As the wedding gets closer, Roloff also worries about her father’s health. “Finally, the family gathers to celebrate the marriage of Chris and Amy and it’s a day full of emotion and love as Amy starts her second act with her new husband,” TLC noted.

The couple’s wedding went off without any mistakes though. They got engaged in September 2019 and planned to get married in 2020, but the wedding was postponed because of the pandemic. “Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” Roloff told PEOPLE after the wedding. “I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile.” She went on to note that it wasn’t all easy, but, “in the end, it’s about the two of us – Chris and I. It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends.”