'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa

Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.

"You know those people that just make you feel safe, loved and important when you're with them?" she began asking. "Papa Roloff was one of those people." With all three of her own grandfathers passing away before she got to know them, Ronald was the "closest thing" Rock had to one. "Any time I would introduce myself as his grand-daughter in law, he would say, 'No, no you're my granddaughter as far as I'm concerned!'" she remembered. "And he'd lovingly grip my shoulder and chuckle."

"His positive attitude was contagious. His attention to people and detail was admirable," she continued. "His huge heart and love for his family, especially his wife was inspiring. He loved people really well. I just feel lucky to be included in that list of people he loved." Even just looking at the photos of Ronald she chose to include "warms her heart," Rock shared.

She continued noting that she and Jacob were "fortunate enough" to spend time with Ronald in Arizona in June, even introducing him to their son for the first time, "which I know meant a lot." Rock concluded, "Papa, you will be so missed. My heart hurts but I know you're at peace now. Thank you for your love and kindness, it will always be remembered."

Matt broke the news of his father's passing at 84 years old Monday on social media. "A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad... affectionately known as 'papa' to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening," he shared. "Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many."

He continued, "He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours." Opening up about some of his favorite memories of his father over the years, the reality personality wrote, "What a man and a life well-lived!"

"Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!!" he concluded. "Love love to all! @jacobroloff45 @zroloff07 @jeremyroloff @mollyjosilvius #lovelove #believeinchristforpeace."